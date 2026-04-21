‘Whenever Cristiano Ronaldo goes there is an impact’ - Would the Saudi Pro League bubble burst without CR7? Paul-Jose M’Poku explains ‘strategy’ in the Middle East

Following the stunning termination of his contract by Manchester United in November 2022, following a dream return to Old Trafford that quickly turned into a nightmare, Ronaldo became a sporting trendsetter once more when packing his bags for Al-Nassr.
The most lucrative deal in world football was drawn up for him in Riyadh, but plenty of eyebrows were raised when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner spread his wings and left a European comfort zone.
Major honours have proved elusive across Golden Boot-winning campaigns - with only Arab Club Champions Cup success being savoured by one of the most decorated players to ever lace up a pair of boots - but the trophy hunt goes on in 2026.