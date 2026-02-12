Cristiano Ronaldo backed by former coach for 'incredible' link-up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami amid Al-Nassr tensions

Fans around the world would love to see Ronaldo and Messi - with 13 Ballons d’Or between them - grace the same team before both head off into retirement. They have previously met in international action and when starring on opposing sides of the fierce El Clasico divide that separates Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Neither is showing any sign of slowing down, with Messi making history in America by becoming a back-to-back MVP award winner. He helped to deliver a historic MLS Cup triumph to South Florida last season and has extended his contract through 2028.
Ronaldo, who is now 41 years of age, is working on a lucrative deal in Saudi Arabia that is due to run until 2027. Those terms could be broken this summer, with there a release clause that can be triggered in the next transfer window.