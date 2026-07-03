'Diogo is up there illuminating us' - Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to Jota with special jersey after Portugal seal narrow World Cup win
A special tribute for Diogo Jota
Ronaldo led Portugal's post-match celebrations with an emotional tribute to Jota following their narrow 2-1 win over Croatia at the World Cup. On the first anniversary of Jota's passing on July 3, the Portugal captain wore a shirt bearing the late forward's No.21 and pointed towards the sky after the final whistle. The victory secured Portugal's place in the round of 16 after a difficult contest against a resilient Croatia side.
Ronaldo dedicates the win to Jota
Ronaldo reflected on the significance of the occasion after the match, explaining that Portugal wanted to honour Jota with victory. The striker later repeated the tribute on social media after celebrating with his team-mates.
"It's a special day, for our Jota, who is up there illuminating us," he told SIC. "We know he's present with us and it only made sense to win today to honor him in the best way."
He also posted on Instagram: "We won for us, Diogo and Portugal!!! LETS GOOOOO!!!!"
Farewell to a fellow legend
The game also likely signalled the end of the World Cup road for Croatia captain Luka Modric. Ronaldo, who spent many successful years alongside the midfielder at Real Madrid, shared a private moment with his former teammate after the whistle.
"I said goodbye, yes. He remains a football legend, we're almost the same age. I have a lot of respect for Modric, for what he continues to do in football," Ronaldo said of the 40-year-old maestro.
- Getty Images Sport
Spain await in the last 16
Portugal now face Spain in the round of 16 in a repeat of the 2025 Nations League final. The victory keeps Ronaldo's pursuit of the World Cup alive, but the Selecao will need another composed display after surviving a tense encounter against Croatia.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting