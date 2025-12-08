Cristiano Ronaldo the Chelsea legend?! Agent reveals Blues rejected chance to sign CR7 for just €3.5m before Man Utd pounced

He was a fleet-footed winger on Sporting’s books when former player turned agent Silkman attempted to broker a deal with the Blues in 2003. His pleas fell on deaf ears, with Ronaldo - who is now a five-time Ballon d’Or winner and still going strong at 40 years of age - ultimately making his way to Manchester a matter of weeks later.

Silkman - who represented the likes of Wimbledon, Manchester City and Leyton Orient in his playing days - has told The Telegraph of one particular agreement that he failed to get over the line: “I did a deal with [Ronaldo’s agent] Jorge Mendes. But Chelsea said no. Cristiano Ronaldo was €3.5m and the deal was everything over that was split 50-50 with the club. He played against Man United pre-season, ruined them and straight after the game they paid €11.5m and Jorge must have stuck four million in his pocket. Good luck to him but I was gutted!”

Silkman went on to say of Ronaldo, who continues to illuminate the global game with Al-Nassr and Portugal: “If Cristiano Ronaldo was coming into the game today, he would do well to get signed by Barnsley because they’d be saying to him ‘what are you doing? All these stepovers and tricks and flicks? Pass the ball!’

“Coaches don’t want teams to make a mistake. I’ve watched a lot of young coaches. To say it’s crap is an understatement. What you hear is, ‘pass, pass, pass’. You never hear someone say, ‘Take him on, drop the shoulder, do a trick’.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!