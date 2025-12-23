Cristiano Ronaldo would have bigger impact in MLS than 'very quiet' Lionel Messi, claims ex-Inter Miami & USMNT star

A couple of all-time greats found themselves on the move in 2023. Ronaldo was a free agent at that point following his stunning release by Premier League giants Manchester United ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He accepted a lucrative offer from Al-Nassr in the Middle East.
A matter of months later, Messi reached the end of his deal at Paris Saint-Germain. Rather than remain in Europe, or follow Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner linked up with another former United No.7 in South Florida - Inter Miami co-owner, David Beckham.
Messi has savoured Leagues Cup and Supporters’ Shield successes in the States, while MLS Cup glory was enjoyed in 2025. He has won the Golden Boot and back-to-back MVP awards, while agreeing a contract extension through 2028.