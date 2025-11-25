Cristiano Ronaldo's suspended ban 'makes a mockery of the game' as FIFA slammed for 'bending the rules' for CR7

Ronaldo’s sending off against the Republic of Ireland - the first red card of his international career - initially looked certain to trigger a multi-match ban that would impact Portugal’s opening fixtures at the 2026 World Cup. After VAR upgraded his yellow card to a straight red for elbowing Dara O’Shea off the ball, disciplinary precedents suggested a minimum two or three-match suspension for violent conduct. Instead, FIFA’s disciplinary committee downgraded the immediate consequences, ruling that Ronaldo’s offence would result in just a single-match ban, which he has already served, while placing a further two games on a suspended sanction valid for the next 365 days.
The unexpected leniency has caused significant backlash, not least because the incident involved no attempt to play the ball and came amid previous flashpoints between the same two players. Although Portugal cruised to a 9-1 win over Armenia without him, many observers believed Ronaldo would miss at least one match at the World Cup due to the severity of the elbow. Instead, he will be eligible for Portugal’s tournament opener, a decision some feel undermines the disciplinary standards applied to other players in similar situations.
The ruling has been attributed partly to Ronaldo’s previously clean international record and the fact that this was his first-ever red card at national team level. Nonetheless, the decision has ignited a widespread debate about consistency, transparency and whether the governing body has acted in the broader interests of fairness or commercial appeal.