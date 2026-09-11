Cristiano Ronaldo's final shot at glory? Al-Nassr headline Saudi charge for Asian Champions League dominance

Al-Nassr forward Felix has outlined his determination to sweep every major honour available this season alongside his legendary compatriot.

Highlighting the winning mentality within the Riyadh squad, the Portugal international told The Associated Press: "We have a really good squad, a deep squad, our goal is to win every competition we can. We want to win the league, the cup and the Champions League – everything. We don't play to dream - we play to win."

That relentless ambition was echoed by Al-Ahli captain Edouard Mendy, who remains eager to extend his side's continental reign: "This is the biggest club in Saudi Arabia and Asia and we will do everything to win. Last year, we won the Champions League and we will have to use all the things we did then to be successful this time, too. We are building year after year."