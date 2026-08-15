'I will give my all!' - Cristian Romero explains Atletico Madrid transfer after sealing €40m Tottenham exit

Romero is renowned for his aggressive, front-foot defending, a combative style that perfectly aligns with Diego Simeone's traditional demands. The defender believes the transfer is an ideal fit for his long-term career ambitions.

"I am very happy, very delighted to arrive here, at this huge club," Romero said following his official unveiling. "I know I come with the same mentality as always, trying to write my name in the history of this beautiful club."

"I know the only way is by winning trophies, so I come with that mentality and I will give everything until the last day to achieve it. It's a club that, because of my style of play, fits me perfectly."



