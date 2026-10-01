Fotobaires
'Etched in my memory!' – Why Cristian Romero was overcome with emotion in Cordoba
Romero leads Argentina to dominant win in hometown Cordoba
Argentina defender Cristian Romero enjoyed a memorable evening as he wore the captain's armband in his hometown of Cordoba during a 4-0 international friendly win over Bolivia. Operating at central defence, the 28-year-old capped off a dominant display by scoring his team's third goal in the 53rd minute.
Romero met Nico Paz's corner at the far post, powering a header past Guillermo Viscarra.
Lautaro Martinez, Paz, and Jose Lopez also scored to complete the victory.
- Fotobaires
Defender reflects on Belgrano roots and captaincy honor
Speaking after the final whistle, Romero expressed deep emotion regarding his return to the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. Having started his career at local club Belgrano a decade ago, the centre-back thanked head coach Lionel Scaloni and squad leaders for entrusting him with third captain responsibilities.
Romero acknowledged that wearing the armband carries significant duty.
"A day that will always be etched in my memory," Romero declared. "I never imagined starting my career at Belgrano and 10 years later returning having achieved everything with the National Team. Scaloni told me quite some time ago that I was going to be the third captain. It's up to me to assume that responsibility."
Vice-captain vows to keep Argentina at summit of world football
Romero praised the coaching staff and squad environment, asserting that Argentina possess all necessary qualities to remain competitive at the top level. He paid tribute to iconic teammates while calling on the group to maintain their work ethic during this transition phase.
The defender stressed that guiding younger squad members remains a priority for the leadership group.
Romero expressed complete faith in the team's ongoing development.
- AFP
Romero prepares to lead defence against Burkina Faso
Romero and Argentina turn their focus to Thursday's friendly encounter against Burkina Faso as their home series continues. The vice-captain aims to anchor the backline to another clean sheet before concluding the window against Benin.
Bolivia prepare for their upcoming international fixtures.
Romero seeks to maintain his leadership impact on and off the pitch.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting