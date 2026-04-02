Cristian Romero admits he's 'not having the best time' at Tottenham amid La Liga transfer talk

The Argentine defender didn't mask his frustration with the current environment at Spurs, though he emphasized a professional need to "focus on the club" and rediscover his best form. These comments paint a picture of a key figure increasingly disillusioned as he reportedly attracts interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

He said to Ole: "I’m not really having the best time there, to be honest. But beyond everything, I have to get myself right, I have to focus on the club now."