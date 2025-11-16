Cristhian Mosquera supported Arsenal as a boy due to 'aura' as Gunners' newest defensive hero opens up on 'totally intense' Mikel Arteta talks

Mosquera has enjoyed a rapid and impressive start to life at Arsenal after arriving in the summer of 2025. Brought in initially as a rotational option behind William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, he quickly found himself stepping into high-pressure fixtures earlier than anticipated due to injuries. Despite the Premier League’s notorious learning curve for young defenders, he has handled the challenge with remarkable composure and confidence.
Those performances have earned him strong internal praise and growing external recognition, marking him as one of the most astute value signings of the season. Arsenal spent around £13 million to secure his services, a fee that already looks like a bargain given the quality he has displayed.
While Arsenal’s original plan may have been to ease him into the intensity and tactical complexity of Arteta’s system, his form has forced a rethink. Instead of waiting years to develop, Mosquera has placed himself directly into the first-team conversation. His early success has not only boosted squad depth but also strengthened Arsenal’s long-term future at the heart of their defence.