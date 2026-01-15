Could Luis Enrique really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer? Treble-winners' suprisingly poor form suggests all is not well at the Parc des Princes

PSG's historic rout of Inter in last season's Champions League final was the culmination of a project that had begun back in 2012 when Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) took control of the club.

"I slept with the cup yesterday," PSG president and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said the morning after the night before. "I told myself that maybe it was a dream and when I woke up I said to myself, 'No, it's true!'"

However, while it understandably felt like a truly unbelievable end of an odyssey for PSG, the nature of the victory in Munich suggested that Europe might also be witnessing the start of a new era of dominance. After all, PSG hadn't just beaten Inter, they had destroyed them - and with a starting line-up boasting an average age of just 25 years old.

"We have a lot of young players - players who need to develop and I'm one of them," Desire Doue pointed out after becoming the first teenager to ever score twice in the final. "We are always going to strive to get better."

It was a terrifying thought for the rest of Europe - because, with Luis Enrique leading them, PSG's prodigies appeared to have every chance of realising their full potential.