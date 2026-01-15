Could Luis Enrique really leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer? Treble-winners' suprisingly poor form suggests all is not well at the Parc des Princes

And while Chelsea have since promoted company man Liam Rosenior from their B team (Strasbourg) to the senior side, their Premier League counterparts have only installed Michael Carrick on an interim basis until the end of the season, leading to all sorts of speculation over who might eventually succeed Amorim as the permanent manager at Old Trafford this summer.
When one considers that Arne Slot remains under intense pressure at Liverpool and that rumours are rife that Pep Guardiola might step down at Manchester City before the expiration of a contract that runs until 2027, it's easy to understand why Klopp is quite enjoying the managerial merry-go-round from "an observer's perspective".
The remarkable thing is, though, that the situation might be about to get even more interesting amid unsubstantiated claims that Luis Enrique is eyeing up one of the top jobs in England. But could the Spaniard really be considering quitting Paris Saint-Germain, the club he led to European glory next season? Or is he still solely focused on building a dynasty at the Parc des Princes?