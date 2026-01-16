Could Endrick make shock Real Madrid return? Loanee star speaks out on future after Xabi Alonso's exit

Brazilian sensation Endrick has officially opened up about his departure from Real Madrid and his immediate future, just days after scoring the winning goal on his debut for Lyon. The teenage forward, who moved to the French giants on loan in the January window, finds himself watching a crisis unfold at his parent club from afar. With Xabi Alonso recently departing the Bernabeu hot seat following a Super Cup defeat to Barcelona in Saudi Arabia, speculation has been rife regarding the direction of the Spanish champions and the future of their loaned-out assets.
However, Endrick has moved to quell any talk of a premature return to Spain, insisting his focus is entirely on reviving his career in Ligue 1 after making the difference in the recent 2-1 win against Lille in the Coupe de France.