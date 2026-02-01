‘Completely fake!’ - Bruno Fernandes transfer rumour shut down as Man Utd captain sees move to Real Madrid mooted

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Bruno Fernandes. There were some reports around on Bruno Fernandes offering himself to Real Madrid.

“Forget about that. Not true. This is not happening. Absolutely not happening. Why? Because Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. That story was completely fake.

“So, Bruno is fully focused on United. Nothing is happening in January. Then in the summer we will see because I am sure from Saudi they will return for Bruno Fernandes.

“But let’s see because at the moment Bruno is not entertaining conversations. It’s just interest from Saudi, but Bruno’s focus is completely on Manchester United. So, from Saudi they wanted him in the last three years, but that’s it. They didn’t send any fresh proposal and Bruno already said no several times.

“So, in the summer, we will see if they will return, but with Real Madrid, Bruno never offered himself to Real Madrid. Trust me, I don’t know where this story was coming from, but it’s not happening.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!