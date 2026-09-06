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Como 1907 v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Como pull off 90-day 'construction miracle' as Sinigaglia receives UEFA approval for Champions League debut

Como
Como vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Serie A
C. Fabregas

Como will host their historic Champions League debut at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia after UEFA approved the venue following a rapid 90-day redevelopment. The green light spares Cesc Fabregas' side a relocation to Reggio Emilia, ensuring RB Leipzig visit the shores of Lake Como.

  • Historic venue gets greenlight

    Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia has been granted UEFA Category 4 approval following a rapid redevelopment completed in under 90 days, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The certification spares Como from relocating to Reggio Emilia's Mapei Stadium, which had been designated as a contingency venue. Fabregas' side will now host Leipzig on home soil in Thursday night's Champions League league-phase opener.

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  • imago-sport-1076944024.jpgNicolo Campo

    Ambitious overhaul transforms ground

    Funded by the club's Indonesian ownership, Como worked alongside the local municipality to dismantle the outdated tubular Curva Ovest and construct a permanent reinforced concrete stand meeting UEFA criteria. The pitch was widened by two metres and relaid with next-generation hybrid turf to accommodate Fabregas' possession-heavy philosophy. The extensive overhaul also included upgraded floodlights, reconfigured media areas, overhauled toilet facilities, and modernised internal security systems.

  • Lakeside cauldron awaits debut

    Although temporary tubular structures in the distinti section restrict cup capacity to roughly 11,000 seats, tickets for the fixture sold out within minutes. Fabregas aims to transform the picturesque lakeside ground into an intimidating cauldron reminiscent of a miniature La Bombonera. Having made 104 Champions League appearances during his playing career, the manager will lean heavily on his pedigree to guide Como through their European debut.

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  • Genoa CFC v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    High-flying hosts test Germans

    The hosts enter the contest full of confidence after claiming seven points from three Serie A games, capped by Friday's emphatic 4-1 win at Genoa. In contrast, Leipzig arrive carrying a dismal record of 18 European matches without a clean sheet and just one win in their last ten Champions League proper fixtures. Como's resolute backline, which conceded only 29 league goals last term and three so far this season, will provide a stern test for the Bundesliga outfit.

Champions League
Como crest
Como
COM
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL