'Coming soon' - Santos offer positive update on Neymar's return from knee surgery

Santos are now working through the Campeonato Paulista, with a top-eight finish in that state championship being sought. They currently sit ninth in the standings on six points. The bottom two in the table will be relegated.
Neymar intends to aid that cause at some point in the not-too-distant future. Back-to-back meetings with old adversaries Sao Paulo are fast approaching on January 31 and February 4. It has been suggested that a legendary figure could return in one of those fixtures.
Santos are reluctant to set a date for Neymar, with his fitness needing to be managed carefully, but are pleased with the progress being made in a rehabilitation programme. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker underwent an operation on December 22.
That arthroscopic surgery on Neymar’s left knee went well and he enjoyed a welcome break over the festive and New Year period. He is now working individually with Santos’ medical team at their Rei Pele Training Centre.