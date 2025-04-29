Christopher Nkunku to Arsenal?! Mikel Arteta considers shock transfer swoop to sign wantaway Chelsea star at bargain price but faces serious competition from Barcelona
Arsenal are reportedly considering a shock transfer swoop for Christopher Nkunku, with the Chelsea forward available for a bargain price this summer.
- Frenchman has struggled at Stamford Bridge
- Gunners in the market for more firepower
- Spanish & German heavyweights also keen