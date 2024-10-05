Christian Pulisic lives the Italian life! USMNT star and golfing girlfriend Alexa Melton make pasta together in downtime in Milan

Alexa Melton Instagram/ GOAL/GETTYRitabrata BanerjeeChristian Pulisic lives the Italian life! USMNT star and golfing girlfriend Alexa Melton make pasta together in downtime in MilanC. PulisicAC MilanShowbizSerie AThe USMNT star spent some quality time with his partner and Golfer Alexa Melton as the couple make Pasta in MIlan.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPulisic and Melton makes pizzaUSMNT star has scored five goals across all competitionsAC Milan face Fiorentina on SundayFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below