USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s career-defining summer starts now as AC Milan’s season goes down to the wire

Milan’s failure to qualify for the Champions League shaped their entire summer. The club had to balance the books, leading to the departures of Tijani Reijnders, Malick Thiaw and Theo Hernandez. Some of those exits may have happened regardless, but Milan were never really in position to properly reload with the money they brought in.

Pulisic has been linked with a potential departure for some time now. When he was in strong form, reports from all over Europe said big clubs were after him and, even amid this cold streak, those reports haven't fully dried up. In recent months, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham have all been linked with the American star. He has also not yet signed a new deal, which would theoretically open the door for a potential transfer with just 12 months left on his current contract.

According to former Milan star Massimo Ambrosini, selling Pulisic would be a massive mistake, even if Milan do need to earn some money this summer.

“I think Milan need him," Ambrosini told GOAL in March. "I'm surely convinced of that. I don't know what his relationship with Allegri is, I don't know exactly. I don't know what's the plan of Allegri for the next year. Of course, AC Milan with Champions League, they will need five or six players more. And I don't know if they have the money to buy four or five new players. So I don't know if they are obliged to sell somebody. This is the question. This is the problem.

“It may be if Allegri wants five or four players and the club says, ‘OK, we don't have enough money, we have to sell somebody’. I don't know if Christian would be in this situation. But for me, if I were the coach of AC Milan, he would stay in Milan, of course.”

As Ambrosini says, the hope is that it doesn't come down to that. To ensure that, Milan need to win.