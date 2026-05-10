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USMNT star Christian Pulisic misses AC Milan defeat with glute injury
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Pulisic’s fitness concerns continue
Pulisic has been out of form and struggling with various ailments since the end of 2025 and saw a promising start to the 2025-26 campaign largely fade as a result. He has eight goals and three assists in 18 league appearances, 10 of which have come off the bench for the Rossoneri. Regardless of whether he plays in Milan's final two matches, this will be the least amount of starts he's had at the club as he previously started 32 games in the 2023-24 campaign, and 29 last season.
ESPN reported that the injury isn't serious, but it does raise concern due to Pulisic's long history of muscular injuries. Gianluca Di Marzio was first to report Pulisic's ailment.
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Champions League place under threat
Milan’s defeat leaves them in a perilous spot.They sit fourth on 67 points, level with Roma but ahead on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Como are also lurking just two points back, meaning Milan’s margin for error is nearly gone with two league matches remaining.
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Implications for USMNT
If the injury isn't serious, it shouldn't have any bearing on Pulisic's status for the World Cup. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will make his 26-man squad announcement in a glitzy event in New York City. Pulisic is widely expected to be a lock for the roster.
What comes next?
The U.S. will kick off their final set of World Cup preparations against Senegal in Charlotte, N.C. on May 31, and Germany in Chicago on June 6. The Americans' first World Cup match is against Paraguay on June 12.