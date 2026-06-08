Should Christian Eriksen retire after second in-game collapse? Former Tottenham team-mate offers future advice after ‘scary moment’ in Denmark friendly
Former team-mate calls for retirement
Townsend has suggested that his former Tottenham team-mate Eriksen should now put his health and family first by hanging up his boots. The distressing incident occurred during the 65th minute of Denmark's clash with Ukraine in Odense, where Eriksen suddenly dropped to the turf, leading to the immediate abandonment of the match.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Townsend expressed his concern for the Wolfsburg star. "Of course, on the outside, yes, I'd advise him," he said. "There are so many more important things to worry about, he's got a lovely family to worry about. But, who knows what goes on inside the heads of anybody? Let alone a footballer who's worked so hard to get to where he's got to, who's almost died on the pitch and has come back to play for Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in the world. So, it's difficult to know what's going on in his head but of course, at the moment, there are more important things to think about than a football match."
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Medical update and pacemaker response
Despite the harrowing nature of the collapse, there has been positive news regarding Eriksen's condition. The Danish Football Union (DBU) confirmed that the midfielder is conscious and doing well after being transported to Odense University Hospital. Crucially, medical officials noted that the implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) Eriksen had fitted in 2021 functioned exactly as intended during the emergency.
Danish team doctor Morten Boesen provided clarity on the situation, stating: "I spoke with Christian this morning, and he is doing well. He is with family and in good spirits. The expectation is that he will be discharged soon and can return home. We are taking good care of the players and staff and remain in regular contact with them." Boesen further explained that while Eriksen briefly lost consciousness, the pacemaker responded correctly, allowing him to eventually walk off the pitch with assistance.
Mirrors of Euro 2020
The incident drew unavoidable comparisons to Eriksen's cardiac arrest during the Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland. Since that life-altering moment, Eriksen has remarkably continued his career at the highest level, enjoying productive spells at Brentford and Manchester United before moving to the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg. However, this latest scare has reignited the debate over whether the risks of continuing are now too high.
Townsend acknowledged that the ICD provides a safety net that most do not have, but admitted the visual of the collapse remains traumatising for those watching. "It's a scary moment, but I think he's actually... I don't want to sound bad, but I think he's as safe as can be, the fact that he has that defib that can shock him if it does happen, and it did happen yesterday," he added.
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Support from the football world
In the wake of the incident, messages of support have flooded in from across the globe. Manchester United, where Eriksen spent three seasons, released a statement sending "strength and love" to the player and his family. Tottenham also reached out to their former playmaker, wishing him a "full and speedy recovery" as he undergoes further medical examinations to determine the exact cause of the chest discomfort.
The focus now shifts to the results of specialist tests over the next 72 hours. Eriksen is expected to make a personal statement once the medical picture is clearer, at which point he will face the monumental decision of whether to continue his professional playing career.