Chris Sutton rubbishes Gary Lineker's 'worst VAR decision ever' claim after Celtic's controversial penalty winner at Motherwell

The drama unfolded in the 97th minute of Celtic's crucial trip to Motherwell when referee John Beaton was summoned to the pitchside monitor by VAR. Following a brief review, Beaton awarded a penalty for a handball against Sam Nicholson, who was judged to have handled the ball with his arm in an unnatural position while jumping for a header.
Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up to convert the spot-kick, securing a vital 3-2 victory for Martin O'Neill's side. The result ensures that Celtic can clinch the Scottish Premiership title with a win over leaders Hearts on the final day, but the nature of the winning goal has sparked a massive debate across the footballing world.