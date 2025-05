This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Chivas gem Mateo Chávez joins AZ Alkmaar on deal until 2029 Eredivisie M. Chavez CD Guadalajara AZ Alkmaar Mexico Liga MX The transfer marks Chivas’ first player sale to Europe since José Juan Macías made his move to Getafe in 2020. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chávez has committed to AZ until 2029

Mateo is only the second Mexican ever to play for AZ

The young talent becomes the 14th Mexican to play in the Eredivisie Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱