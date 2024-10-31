Stanley Nwabali, Chippa United, October 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Chippa United and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali makes admission about Super Eagles' rival Fiacre Ntwari of Rwanda and Soweto giants - 'I really want to play for Kaizer Chiefs, with all my heart'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKnockout CupS. NwabiliChippa UnitedB. BvumaBenin vs NigeriaBeninNigeriaAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationNigeria vs RwandaRwanda

The Nigeria international custodian has poured his heart out following a lengthy speculation about where his interests lied.

  • Nwabali was subject of transfer speculation
  • Said to be Chiefs target
  • He has now expressed Chiefs interest
