Chippa United and Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali makes admission about Super Eagles' rival Fiacre Ntwari of Rwanda and Soweto giants - 'I really want to play for Kaizer Chiefs, with all my heart'
The Nigeria international custodian has poured his heart out following a lengthy speculation about where his interests lied.
- Nwabali was subject of transfer speculation
- Said to be Chiefs target
- He has now expressed Chiefs interest