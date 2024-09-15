From R40 million to R8 million! Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi insists Kaizer Chiefs could have paid less for Nigeria's Stanley Nwabali after Rwanda star Fiacre Ntwari signing
The 28-year-old custodian has stayed put at the Chilli Boys after massive interest in him from PSL clubs and those from overseas.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
- Nwabali was a transfer hit in the market
- But he is staying at Chippa
- Mpengesi says he had less value than Ntwari