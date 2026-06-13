The Fire remain among the top contenders to sign Lewandowski, after the legendary Polish striker announced he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season, according to The Athletic. The striker is visiting Chicago this weekend, and has an interest in signing for the MLS side - but has not indicated where he will sign next. There is also reportedly interest from the Saudi Pro League to secure the 37-year-old's signature.
Chicago Fire reportedly pursuing ex-Bayern Munich duo Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski in potential blockbuster signing double swoop
- AFP
Lewandowski chase steps up
- Getty Images
Goretzka in the mix
The Goretzka situation is reportedly far more preliminary and significantly more complicated, according to The Athletic. The German international, who is currently away with Julian Nagelsmann's squad, remains under contract at Bayern until the end of the month. The Fire are fighting off interest from multiple European sides to secure his signature - although they supposedly believe they can snag both in what would be a quite remarkable summer swoop.
- Getty Images Sport
Do Chicago need Lewandowski?
Whether the Fire need Lewandowski, though, is up for debate. Manager Gregg Berhalter has gotten the best out of Hugo Cuypers, who has scored 13 goals this season and will start at the MLS All-Star Game. There have been reports of a potential transfer interest for Cuypers in recent months, but the Fire have been ardent in their hopes to hold on to him. Berhalter typically plays with one striker - which would seem to make it difficult to have both on the roster.
- Getty Images
Getting the salary cap right
The Fire would face a complicated roster-building puzzle if they pursue both Goretzka and Lewandowski. MLS clubs have limited Designated Player flexibility, meaning both players may not be able to arrive on DP deals. If Chicago were to land both, one would likely need to fit into a non-DP structure, either initially or as part of a staged contract.
There is recent MLS precedent for that kind of approach. Thomas Müller joined the Vancouver Whitecaps in 2025 on a non-DP deal, with a Designated Player option built in for 2026.
MLS is currently paused for the World Cup and will return to play on July 16.