AFP
Chelsea strike late deadline day agreement for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara as Enzo Fernandez replacement
Chelsea reach late agreement for Monaco midfielder
Camara is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a late deadline day transfer to Chelsea. According to Standard Sport, Chelsea have reached an agreement worth £47 million to sign the midfielder from Monaco.
Chelsea accelerated their pursuit of Camara today after agreeing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City for a record-breaking £125m fixed fee. Monaco originally demanded a higher fee for Camara but lowered their asking price following complications with Folarin Balogun moving to Everton. Balogun failed his medical, which forced Monaco to negotiate with Chelsea at a reduced price to raise funds before the French deadline.
- AFP
Monaco lower asking price due to Everton transfer collapse
Monaco had rejected two previous offers from Chelsea for Camara earlier in the window. However, the situation changed rapidly today once it became clear that Monaco needed to secure an outgoing transfer. Sources at Stamford Bridge initially believed Chelsea would not sign a replacement for Fernandez unless a market opportunity presented itself.
Chelsea briefly considered moving for Manu Kone, but Roma blocked the transfer. The collapse of the Balogun transfer to Everton provided that exact opportunity, allowing Chelsea to swoop in and strike a swift deal for Camara. Monaco accepted the £47m fixed fee, paving the way for the move.
Fernandez departure funds late Stamford Bridge arrival
The catalyst for the Camara transfer was the massive £125m sale of Fernandez. Chelsea and Manchester City reached an agreement today after a summer-long saga. Chelsea initially rejected a £104m offer from Manchester City, demanding a guaranteed fixed fee.
After Chelsea rejected a subsequent approach and asked for £135m, Manchester City submitted a final £125m bid, which the London club accepted. This cash injection allowed Chelsea to finalise the six-year contract for Camara, which includes an option for a further 12 months. Camara has been a key figure for Monaco since 2024, scoring six goals in 75 appearances.
- AFP
Camara prepares for London arrival and Premier League debut
Camara is expected to arrive in London on Wednesday to officially complete the formalities of his transfer. Assuming all documents are finalised before the deadline and he passes his medical, Camara will immediately integrate into the Chelsea squad.
Chelsea will hope the young midfielder can quickly adapt to the Premier League as they look to build momentum following their recent victory against Brighton.
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