Chelsea's new No.9! Melvine Malard swaps Man Utd for Blues in bumper deal as Sonia Bompastor's side bounce back from Khadija Shaw, Felicia Schroder & Salma Paralluelo snubs

Malard's move was first reported last week, before the official announcement was made on Monday. The financial details of the transfer have caught the eye especially. Different outlets reported different fees but it is understood that, at the very minimum, Chelsea have paid £750,000 ($1m) for the 26-year-old, who signs a four-year deal with the Blues. Various reports suggest that could rise to anywhere between £850,000 ($1.13m) and £1m ($1.33m), too.
The lowest of those numbers makes Malard at least the 11th most expensive signing in the history of the women's game, meaning that while it is a serious blow for Man Utd to lose a key player, it's understandable that they were willing to agree to such a deal with a Women's Super League rival.