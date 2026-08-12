Transfer twist as Chelsea and Man Utd issue a shocking respond to £45m Myles Lewis-Skelly offer from Arsenal

In a surprising development within the Premier League, Arsenal have reportedly explored the possibility of offloading one of their brightest young talents to direct rivals. Reports suggest that intermediaries approached both Chelsea and United to offer the services of Lewis-Skelly for a fee in the region of £45m.

However, despite the player’s rising stock, the domestic rivals have moved in different directions. According to The Telegraph, Chelsea have rejected the chance to sign the versatile 19-year-old, instead choosing to focus their resources on Rayo Vallecano’s Pep Chavarria. The report also added that United 'flatly turned down' the offer.