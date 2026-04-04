Good news finally hits Chelsea as Liam Rosenior confirms new contracts set to be announced for star players

The mood at Cobham has been tested recently after Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez notably voiced concerns regarding the club's direction. Fernandez was hit with a two-game ban by the club after comments involving Real Madrid threw his future into disarray. However, Rosenior is adamant that the squad remains pulling in the same direction despite the public setbacks.

“Marc is fully committed, he wants to be here,” Rosenior said, as quoted by The Standard. “He's made that very, very clear to me. Actions speak louder than words. You will see the commitment of the players to the direction of the club and the project.” When pressed on whether this commitment referred to new contracts or just performance levels, Rosenior replied: “Both, both.”