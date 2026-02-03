Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante goes on STRIKE in attempt to force Fenerbahce transfer after deadline day deal dramatically collapsed

Kante was among the first group of high-profile players to move from Europe to the lucrative Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ittihad in 2023 after seven-year spell with Chelsea came to an end. He has been a regular for the Jeddah-based side ever since, helping them win the 2024-25 league title as well as that season's Kings Cup.
However, it was revealed midway through the January transfer window that the former Leicester City star was being eyed by Fenerbahce, who were keen to add the World Cup winner to their ranks.
A deal which would have seen Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri move to Saudi Arabia appeared to have been agreed, but it emerged on deadline day that an error from Al-Ittihad in the Transfer Matching System would prevent the transfer from being completed.