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Khaled Mahmoud

Chelsea warned they need to make key change to close gap to Arsenal & Man City by club legend

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has questioned Liam Rosenior’s policy of rotating goalkeepers Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez. Cole argues that constant changes in such a "lonely position" could undermine confidence, suggesting that a settled number one is essential for the Blues to bridge the gap to the Premier League’s elite contenders, but they may need to upgrade their current options.

  • The psychological toll of rotation

    Speaking via Paddy Power, Joe Cole expressed concerns over the lack of continuity in Chelsea's goal. Cole revealed he sought insight from former keeper Ben Foster during Chelsea's 4-2 victory over Wrexham in the FA Cup fifth round on March 7. "You want to get into the mind of a goalkeeper," Cole explained. "When I spoke to Ben, he said absolutely a keeper needs a run of games because it's already a lonely position. You need to feel the full confidence of your manager." According to Foster, the mental aspect of the role requires "absolute certainty", making Rosenior’s tactical switching appear "quite strange" to experienced observers.

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    Jorgensen’s mixed display in Paris

    The debate intensified following Chelsea’s 5-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, where Jorgensen’s performance divided opinion. Despite the heavy scoreline, Cole offered a nuanced view of the young keeper’s night. "It was a remarkable game because although he conceded five goals and made one big mistake, he actually played quite well," Cole noted. However, the former winger warned that individual errors are becoming a systemic issue at Stamford Bridge, regardless of who starts between the posts. "Chelsea's goalkeepers have to cut out their mistakes. It's becoming a regular thing," he added.

  • Bridging the gap to the elite

    For Cole, the standard in goal is what separates Chelsea from the current leaders in world football. He pointed to the consistency of Gianluigi Donnarumma, David Raya, and Emiliano Martínez as the benchmark. "You need that. Chelsea's goalkeepers need to get to that level of performance regularly if Chelsea are going to take that next step," he insisted. Without a definitive No.1 who can deliver world-class performances week in and week out, Cole fears the Blues will struggle to maintain a sustained challenge at the top.

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  • Wrexham v Chelsea - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Rosenior defends 'game-by-game' policy

    Despite the criticism, Rosenior remains steadfast in his modern approach. Addressing the policy ahead of the FA Cup tie against Wrexham, the head coach dismissed traditional labels. "I look at the goalkeeper position maybe differently for each game," he said. He emphasised that competition should exist in every area of the pitch, rejecting the idea that a change implies a permanent hierarchy. "I know traditionally if there's a change of goalkeeper it's like 'He's now the number one'. It's not the case at all. We will try and pick the best team possible for each game."

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