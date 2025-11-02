Chelsea striker Joao Pedro admits he owes Moises Caicedo dinner after Blues midfielder helped star end goal drought in Spurs win

Pedro, who joined Chelsea from Brighton this summer, started the 2025-26 campaign on a bright note as he scored two goals in his first three Premier League outings, however, after his last goal against Fulham in August, the Brazilian forward endured a nine-game goal drought across all competitions. It finally ended this Saturday as Pedro scored the winner for his club against Tottenham from Caicedo's assist.
Pedro was denied scoring on three occasions by Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario before Caicedo won back possession from Micky van de Ven and then fed Pedro with an assist from which he broke the deadlock and also sealed three points for the Blues.