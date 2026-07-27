Chelsea 'exploring' shock Danny Welbeck transfer with Xabi Alonso a keen admirer of veteran Brighton striker

In a move that signals a significant shift in their recent recruitment strategy, Chelsea are exploring a shock deal for Welbeck. According to The Athletic, the 35-year-old forward has emerged as a priority for newly-appointed Alonso. The Spaniard is a keen admirer of the veteran, valuing not only his technical ability but also his presence as a leader within the dressing room.

Welbeck is currently entering the final 12 months of his contract at the Amex Stadium, and Brighton are fully aware of the interest originating from west London. The Seagulls would be reluctant to lose such an influential figure, but the lure of a final big move to a traditional "Big Six" club could prove decisive.



