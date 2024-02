VIDEO: Chelsea tempers flare! Enzo Fernandez has to be restrained after being goaded by Liverpool fan following Carabao Cup final defeat Enzo FernandezChelseaChelsea vs LiverpoolLiverpoolEFL Cup

A furious Enzo Fernandez had to be restrained after being mocked by a Liverpool fan following Chelsea's loss to the Reds in the Carabao Cup final.