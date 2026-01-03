Chelsea dressing room reaction to Enzo Maresca's stunning exit revealed by Pedro Neto as winger admits players were 'surprised' and 'sad'

While Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane is set to take charge of the senior side's trip to Manchester City on Sunday, it seems Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior is the heavy favourite to be the next man at the helm for the Blues. As the French side and the Premier League outfit are both owned by BlueCo, the 41-year-old appears to be the most convenient appointment. But Rosenior himself has given little away about this "speculation".

He said: "I'm going to talk about Nice because that's my job. There's a lot of noise, a lot of speculation, but as a coach, if you get involved in that, you fail. My job is here, I love this club. No, I haven't spoken to the players about it. There's no need, they're connected and I've had a few lighthearted jokes. But we've been focused on our work. The goal is to continue creating great things here.

"In life, there are zero guarantees. You never know what tomorrow will bring. I'm just doing my job. There's already been speculation. I don't want to guarantee how long I'll be here, but I enjoy myself here every day. I intend to continue doing so as long as I'm here. I love this club, but I can't guarantee anything. Nobody can. I want to do my job here, it's simple. The reality today is that I am the manager of Strasbourg and I am focused on my position. There are exchanges because we are part of the same group. I'm honest, you can never control everything in life. I could say I'm going to stay here for years and then get fired."