Chelsea's 'deluxe Brighton' project is failing - and Blues risk fan revolt if they don't switch transfer strategy this summer

Chelsea are in complete turmoil as a daunting trip to the Amex looms. Now a steep seven points off the pace with just five games to play in the race for Champions League qualification, they are rank outsiders amid a horribly-timed downturn in form.

Their falloff has been so alarming that it seems the club is ready to act - but not in the form of another change in the dugout, despite the uphill battle the inexperienced Liam Rosenior faces to turn things around. The latest murmurs from within the walls of Stamford Bridge suggests the Blues are instead preparing for a seismic shift in transfer strategy, as they discard their attempts to replicate the youth-focused model that has been so successful for this week's opponents, Brighton.

However, if they don't get things right in the summer then the damage done to an already-deteriorating relationship with an increasingly exasperated fanbase could well become irrevocable. The BlueCo 'project' is in the last-chance saloon...