Rennes are on the verge of concluding a comprehensive €28m agreement, including €3m in bonuses, to sign English centre-back Cresswell from league rivals Toulouse. The ambitious Breton outfit have moved swiftly this summer, already securing four new signings alongside an agreement for Sunderland forward Eliezer Mayenda. To convince the 23-year-old defender, club chiefs have offered a lucrative salary package that will immediately place him among the top three highest earners at Roazhon Park.
English defender Charlie Cresswell agrees €28m transfer after impressive Toulouse spell
Breton giants launch ambitious coup
- AFP
Recruitment chief confirms target
According to Foot Mercato, the continuous reluctance of Premier League clubs to formalise their interest allowed Rennes to hijack the race for the York native. The club's hierarchical leadership openly admitted their pursuit of the imposing defender, viewing him as the ideal structural leader required to reinforce their backline ahead of an upcoming continental campaign.
Rennes sporting director Loic Desire confirmed the club's interest on the show En Pleine Lucarne: "He's one of the two or three players we've targeted, yes. He knows Ligue 1, he's a young defender with experience. But he's not the only one."
Toulouse secure immense profit
Toulouse are set to realise a massive financial windfall on a player they shrewdly acquired from Leeds United for just €4.5m two years ago. The Occitan club previously demonstrated great resolve by rejecting a €23m winter bid from Wolfsburg and fending off Premier League interest from West Ham. Cresswell leaves the Stadium de Toulouse having established himself as one of the finest defenders in French football, registering an impressive eight goals and five assists across 66 appearances.
- AFP
European stage awaits defender
Cresswell faces an immediate transition into a demanding leadership role as Rennes prepare for a rigorous domestic and continental schedule. Having secured a sixth-place finish in Ligue 1 last term, the Bretons offer the former Leeds star a golden opportunity to experience his debut campaign in the Europa League. Finalising his medical and integrating into pre-season training will be entirely paramount to ensure defensive cohesion before the competitive action begins.
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