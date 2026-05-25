'The best team I'll ever manage' - Cesc Fabregas praises Como stars after sealing Champions League spot after historic rise under ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star

The lakeside club achieved the unthinkable on the final day of the Serie A season, leapfrogging AC Milan into fourth place to secure their debut in the Champions League. A commanding 4-1 victory away at Cremonese, combined with the Rossoneri falling to a home defeat against Cagliari, sparked wild celebrations among the traveling supporters and staff.
In a season where they also reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals, Fabregas has transformed the club’s identity. Taking full advantage of the dramatic final-day results, Como secured the fourth and final Champions League spot, marking only the second time in their history they have qualified for any European tournament.