Learning from North London! Cesc Fabregas references Arsenal blueprint following Parma triumph

Como manager Fabregas believes his side is finally showing glimpses of its true potential following a successful week that included a historic Champions League debut. Speaking after the 2-1 win against Parma at the newly renovated Stadio Sinigaglia - hosting its first Serie A match of the season after Como spent the opening three rounds on the road for UEFA compliance upgrades - the former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder expressed pride in his squad's resilience.

Addressing the media in his post-match press conference, Fabregas was eager to praise the collective effort of his group. 'Several players were very tired, we made some changes, and I liked the way others came off the bench,' the Spaniard explained. 'This was an important response for the team, because it means I can rely on everyone. I am very happy with the performance. This is an important victory for me as a coach, because I am starting to realise what team we could become.'