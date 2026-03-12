Celtic target Tottenham cult hero to take managerial reins when Martin O'Neill departs

The move comes as O’Neill’s second spell in the Celtic dugout nears its conclusion. The 74-year-old returned to stabilize the club again after the disastrous eight-game tenure of Wilfried Nancy. O'Neill was always intended to be a short-term solution, but remains on course to potentially secure a domestic double.

As part of the broader changes expected in the summer, O’Neill’s current assistant Shaun Maloney is tipped for a move into a senior background role. Maloney is held in high regard by the club's board and is expected to be a central figure in the technical hierarchy regardless of who takes the managerial seat. The transition is seen as vital for a squad that is expected to undergo a massive player overhaul after criticism regarding recent recruitment strategies.