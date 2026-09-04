No away fans for Old Firm derbies as Celtic and Rangers reach agreement with SPFL following Ibrox crowd trouble

Scottish football's most intense rivalry will take on a different atmosphere this term, as both Glasgow giants have agreed to a total ban on away fans for all domestic meetings. The decision affects fixtures in both the Scottish Premiership and the Premier Sports Cup, ensuring that the stands will be occupied exclusively by home fans.
The upcoming Premier Sports Cup clash on 13 September, hosted by Rangers, will be the first high-profile game impacted by this ruling. Just one week later, the two sides are scheduled to meet again at Celtic Park in league action, which will also proceed without visiting supporters.