Carlo Ancelotti explains why he ordered Estevao Willian to hand second Brazil penalty to Lucas Paqueta in Tunisia draw as West Ham star's miss proves costly

Brazil ended 2025 on a disappointing note as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Tunisia side, as Ancelotti oversaw his second draw as Selecao boss on Tuesday. The five-time world champions missed several chances throughout the game, including Rodrygo's early attempt, which was cleared off the line. Tunisia then took a shock lead in the 23rd minute as Hazem Mastouri broke the deadlock.
Casemiro and Vincius Junior then both came close to equalising before Estevao restored parity from a spot-kick in the 44th minute. Brazil were handed a second penalty in the 78th minute after Ferjani Sassi fouled Vitor Roque. Estevao, who had earlier converted a penalty, was instructed not to hand the kick over to West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, who then blazed over the crossbar.