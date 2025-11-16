Carlo Ancelotti tells Chelsea they are 'lucky' to have Estevao Willian following Brazil heroics in win against Senegal

Brazil handed Senegal their first defeat in over two years as they beat the African giants 2-0 at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of goals from Estevao and Casemiro. United's star forward Matheus Cunha hit the woodwork twice before Estevao broke the deadlock around the half-hour mark.
Casemiro then doubled his team's lead minutes later as he finished off a free-kick from Rodrygo. It was a stellar performance from the five-time world champions, who have now won four out of the six games they played under Ancelotti. The match also witnessed some heated moments as Arsenal's Gabriel and Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr were forced off with injuries ahead of next week's north London derby.