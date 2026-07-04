'I'm not a fool!' - Carlo Ancelotti lashes out at critics as Brazil boss insists ex-Man Utd manager is the ONLY person who can give him advice
Ancelotti rejects public criticism
The veteran manager faced significant backlash despite guiding the five-time world champions to a 2-1 comeback victory over Japan in Houston. Second-half goals from Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli secured progression, but public reaction condemned the display as overly cautious.
The normally calm Italian grew visibly defensive when questioned about his capacity to manage the squad effectively ahead of their next knockout assignment. He ultimately cited his immense career longevity to firmly silence the growing external scepticism.
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Italian defends historical record
Addressing the mounting pressure, the Selecao manager emphasised that his long career at the highest level of European football shields him from external judgement.
Ancelotti stated: "In Italy, they say that all men want to be coaches and all women architects. I don't know if I understand football or not, but no one can judge me on this. The only thing that's certain is that I've prepared for over 1,400 matches. That may not be enough to understand football, but it's certainly a good amount of experience.
"Only one person has prepared more matches than me: Alex Ferguson, who has prepared for over 2,000. I take advice from everyone, but the only one who could really be the right person to give me advice is Alex Ferguson. I am one hundred per cent sure I am not a genius, but at the same time, I am one hundred per cent sure I am not a fool."
Endrick offers divine praise
Despite growing frustration among supporters regarding the team's lack of fluid attacking play, the management retains the absolute backing of the dressing room. Striker Endrick strongly supported his manager, suggesting that the veteran coach operates with unique intuition.
Endrick said: "I don't think there could have been a better fit than him. He's not afraid. He does what he thinks is right, and things just happen. It seems like God is watching over him, and he's inspired because everything Carlo does just works out. When the coach tells me to do something, I won't look back. I'll just do whatever he asks."
- (C)Getty images
Last-16 test demands improvement
Brazil travel to New York to face Norway on Sunday in a round-of-16 tie. The European side will present a disciplined defensive block, meaning the Selecao must discover far greater fluidity to avoid a premature exit. With the pressure building and internal expectations high, Ancelotti needs a convincing performance to justify his selection choices and maintain momentum heading into the quarter-finals.
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