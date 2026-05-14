'More victories, more time' - Carlo Ancelotti signs long-term Brazil contract extension ahead of World Cup

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and head coach Ancelotti have officially renewed their contract for a further four years, ensuring the Italian remains in charge until the 2030 World Cup. The extension signifies the immense trust he has built within the squad and among the demanding Brazilian fan base since his arrival in late May 2025.
Since taking the reins, the former Real Madrid boss has become a central figure in the restructuring of Brazilian football. By working closely with various departments within the CBF, Ancelotti has fostered a relationship defined by professional excellence and tactical stability. The federation believes these qualities are essential for Brazil - the five-time world champions who last lifted the trophy in 2002 - to return to its former glory. This shift follows a period of disappointing results, including consecutive quarter-final exits at both the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Copa América.