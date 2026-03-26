Captain America: Who will skipper USMNT at 2026 World Cup? Freddy Adu explains why Christian Pulisic could be overlooked in Landon Donovan comparison

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino is being charged with the task of settling on one senior star to fill the role of on-field leader when FIFA’s flagship event heads to North America. A talismanic presence that continues to ply his club trade for Serie A giants AC Milan will undoubtedly come into the Argentine tactician’s thoughts.
Adu has, however, said: “I think you let a guy like Pulisic just go in there and just play. He's already being called Captain America!” That is one of the considerations that needs to be factored into the equation when settling upon a major tournament skipper - who already has enough on their plate without the need for added responsibility?
Pulisic would appear to tick that box, with the United States often looking to the all-action 27-year-old for inspiration. With that in mind, should he - like leading figures before him - be ruled out of the running?