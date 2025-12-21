Captain America: Daryl Dike explains what makes 'humble' USMNT leader Christian Pulisic special while revealing his own toughest opponent

The United States will be hoping to put those qualities to good use at a home World Cup in 2026. Pulisic will, as he enjoys another productive club campaign in Italy, be an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.
He is considered to have become one of the leading lights in Serie A, while delaying the signing of a new contract at San Siro, and would not look out of place at some of the biggest teams on the planet. Such a standing has been earned through hard work and dedication.
Those qualities are not lost on those around him, with international colleagues impressed by what Pulisic has to offer. He is not one to scream and shout, but is often looked to for moments of magic.