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Hussein Hamdy

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Cancelo: There are solutions with Al-Hilal... and Flick is different from Xavi

J. Cancelo
H. Flick
X. Hernandez
L. Yamal
Raphinha
Gavi
M. Rashford
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Al Hilal
LaLiga
Champions League
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Germany
Spain
Brazil
England
Saudi Arabia

Portuguese full-back: This player’s absence is affecting Barcelona

Portuguese defender João Cancelo, who plays for Barcelona, has confirmed that his future with the club is not a priority at the moment, emphasising that he is fully focused on the Catalan side’s upcoming Champions League clash against Atlético.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atlético Madrid, Cancelo said: “In football, anything can happen. I’ll keep working hard and I know what I want for next season. I want to help Barcelona progress in this competition and win La Liga; that’s the most important thing. My future doesn’t matter right now.”

  • A complex challenge

    When asked what he expects from the clash against the Rojiblancos, Cancelo replied: “We expect the same as we’ve seen from Atlético in recent years; they’re an aggressive side with talented players, and we need to control that just as we did in the last match and go for the win. It’s a very important fixture for us.”

    On his physical condition and current form, he explained: “I don’t know if I’m at my peak, but as the weeks go by and we train, it’s natural for my talent to shine through. What I’m trying to do is help the team meet its challenges. In the last match, we all put in a very good performance, and I’m trying to help secure the win.”

    On the possibility of securing qualification in the first leg, he said: “It’s a very important match, and we know we have to go to the Wanda Metropolitano afterwards, which is a very tricky ground. The ideal scenario would be to get a result that puts us on the right track for qualification, but we must be prepared for anything.”

    Cancelo spoke about his manager Hansi Flick, saying: “He’s a very good person and very close to the players. He’s brought this dynamic of aggression, and that’s what makes him a different manager from the rest.”

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  • Al-Hilal negotiations

    Speaking about the young talent Lamine Yamal, he said: “There’s no need to say anything; Lamine is the most talented player in the world, or certainly among the top three. It’s an honour for me to continue working with him and seeing him in training. He makes a real difference, and it’s great to have him on our side.”

    When asked about his chances of staying at Barcelona, he said: “There are always options. I have a contract with Al-Hilal, but there are always options. Let’s see what happens between now and the end of the season, because, as I said, anything can always happen. When I arrived, they said I was finished, but in the end, that’s football. I must keep working like my teammates, and we’ll see in the end.”

    On how satisfied he is with his performance, Cancelo emphasised: “No one in the world trusts me more than I do myself. No one knows my struggles or what I’ve been through except me and my family. I believe in myself very much.”

    On the defensive style of play under Flick, he explained: “The dynamic is different. With high pressing, we take risks, and I stand by these values. Flick has introduced the German dynamic of pressing and closing down the player closest to the ball. This way, you almost always control the game, but you take greater risks.”

    Read also: A painful blow... Barcelona lose their star for 10 days

  • A comparison between Xavi and Flick

    On the differences between Xavi and Flick, Cancelo said: “I’m very grateful to Xavi; he’s helped me a lot. Hans is different—neither worse nor better—he has more experience, but I think Xavi will be a very good manager too.”

    When asked about Gavi, he replied: “He’s the heart and soul of the team, not just on the pitch but off it too. He’s a really fun-loving lad; he gives you energy in training and that makes us play with greater intensity. He has a huge heart and it’s an honour to work with him.”

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  • A notable absence

    He added: “Rafinha is one of our leaders; he keeps putting pressure on the goalkeeper right up until the 90th minute. I can’t do that because I’m getting on a bit. He’s feeling the pressure because we know how important he is to the team. Rashford needs to be ready to make a difference; we’re Barcelona and we have to be ready to play.”

    On the team’s ambitions, he added: “Everyone in the dressing room dreams of this. Atlético have the same ambitions as us, and the team will give everything to get through this tie. We’re absolutely raring to go.”

    He concluded by speaking about Lamine Yamal’s condition following the last match against Atlético, saying: “I saw him afterwards; my brother sent me a video clip. I didn’t speak to him about it; I was so elated by the win that I didn’t see him, and I think everything has been settled.”