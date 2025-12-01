Bukayo Saka can do it all! New Balance drop new Furon '7egacy' boot co-designed by Arsenal and England star

Marking the first time New Balance has handed over creative control on one of their football boots, Saka has produced a beautiful design which reflects his personal story through a number of hand-illustrated graphics.
The boot features a lion, which represents leadership following Saka's emergence as one of Arsenal and England’s most trusted players, along with a bible and a dove, reflecting the 24-year-old’s Christian faith.
There is also a key symbol, symbolising Saka’s determination to remain focused on his long-term goals, while the boot features the forward’s signature No. 7 - the number he wears for both England and Arsenal, with the red-and-white design capturing the spirit of both teams.